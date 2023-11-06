Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s a dose of fashion in Gibson City with the Gibson Area Hospital Foundation. Jody Cramer from the foundation, along with Nicole Allen from House of Colour Champaign, joins to share more about the Dose of Fashion Show.

The Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services is on a mission to provide charitable and community resources to create excellence in health care programs and services in support of a healthy community. They aim to be the model of excellence in community-based health care. GAH Foundation is able to host events and coordinate charitable gifts that can be used to support the organization.

For this event, the Gibson Area Hospital Foundation is shifting their focus to the Fashion Show, partnering with Nicole Allen for color and style analysis. Through the events and donations the generous communities provide throughout the year, we are able to provide scholarships to employees to further their education in healthcare as well as medical equipment such as an EKG machine and courier vehicles to Gibson Area Hospital to provide quality healthcare to the communities we serve.

