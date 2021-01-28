What is HPV and who should get the vaccine?

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

People may be considering skipping their routine care and screening amidst the COVID pandemic, but now is not the time to back off of early interventions such as HPV screenings. Dr. Beverly London, Obstetrics & Gynecology at Carle, shares the latest information.

What is HPV?

• HPV is a term for the Human Papilloma virus.

• Some types of the HPV virus can cause cancer in men and women. Some types of the virus can also cause genital warts.

• HPV can cause cervical, vulvar, vaginal, anal, penile and throat and mouth cancers.

• The virus is transmitted sexually or by skin to skin contact.

• There are 13 types of the HPV virus identified as high risk related to certain cancers.

• Gardasil 9 is the vaccine currently available that protects against 9 types of the HPV virus.

Who can get the HPV vaccine?

• The vaccine is available starting at age 9. The ideal vaccination schedule is at ages 11 to 12.

• Adults ages 27 to 45 should have a shared discussion with their health provider. regarding getting the vaccine as a means to prevent certain cancers and HPV-related diseases.

• For men and women in this age group – the possibility of having a new sexual partner is a consideration for getting the vaccine.

• Most health insurance plans cover HPV vaccination but check with plan provider for details.

What are new developments related to the HPV vaccine?

• Women have the option to now start screening for the HPV virus starting at age 25. rather than 30 when they have pap screening.

• The availability of the HPV vaccine for men and women over the age of 26.

Why should a child have the vaccine?

• It is a cancer prevention vaccine for girls and boys.

• Medical advisors recommend receiving the vaccine around age 11 or 12 years of age.

• If you receive the vaccine before age 15, it requires two shots, but after it is a series of three shots.

• It is a personal choice and one to discuss with your physician.

• There has been no link associated with earlier sexual activity.

What can a patient expect should they get the vaccine?

• The effects are usually mild.

• Brief soreness.

• Swelling or redness at the injection site.

• Clients are asked to remain seated for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine as occasionally some individuals may experience some dizziness.



For women, we hear about the importance of annual screenings and exams to help prevent or catch these cancers early on, what can men do?

• Get vaccinated for HPV

• Have regular check-ups

To summarize, what are some takeaways?

• Cervical cancer and many other cancers are preventable with vaccine.

• Many are very treatable when caught early through routine check-ups and screenings.

• Remind parents we’ve not seen a connection to getting vaccinated causing teens to have sex earlier.