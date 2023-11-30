Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

Christene Addis, Diepholz Auto Marketing Manager joins ciLiving to share about their recent and upcoming happy holiday events!

Diephloz Auto recently hosted their second successful “open tab” event with a twist for the holiday season. This year for the second time they partnered with Castle Finn Winery and Kathleen Kidwell Photography to give mini photo sessions to individuals and families for the holiday season. Diephloz Auto is hopeful to continue their “open tab” tradition in the years to come.

Although the “open tab” event has passed, you still have time to catch “Christmas in the Heart of Charleston” (hosted by Charleston Tourism), who Diepholz Auto has partnered with to bring the community extra holiday cheer.

Downtown Square

First Sat. in December

Santa Paws Contest 3:15

Parade 3:45

All Activities 4-6 pm

Diepholz is the Gingerbread sponsor which means…Children K-6 (Parents must accompany child) are welcome to join us in decorating Gingerbread homes from 5 pm-7 pm on | Friday, December 1st. Everything will be supplied from, Christmas Music, Snacks, the Houses & all the Decorations. Diepholz will also transport the Gingerbread homes to Charleston Square for the competition on the children’s behalf. They welcome pre-registration for the event … using the QR code attached to the flyer.



Diepholz Auto

631 W Lincoln Ave, Charleston, IL 61920

Website

https://www.diepholzauto.com/

Social Media Links

https://www.facebook.com/diepholzauto

