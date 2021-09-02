Westville hosts 110th Annual Labor Day Parade and Celebration

September 3rd through the 6th, the Westville Lions Club invites you to their 110th Annual Westville Labor Day Parade and Celebration. This year’s Grand Parade Marshall is Shawn Bennett. Shawn is a long time member of the Westville School board and a retired post master having worked in the Westville Post Office.

Their Honorary Marshall is Michelle Schaumburg. Michelle is the Assistant Principal at Westville High School.

The Lions Club is the largest service organization in the world. Helping those with vision and hearing needs. They also aide in the fight against Diabetes, Childhood Cancers, hunger issues, and environmental issues. As well as any other humanitarian need in the community. They differ from most other service organizations in that 100% of the funds donated to our organization goes back into communities and helping those around the world. No donation is ever used for administrative purposes.

Westville Lions Club

PO Box 368

Westville, IL 61883

http://www.westvillelionsclub.net