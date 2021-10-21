Wesley Food Pantry hosting local distribution event

Wesley Food Pantry was founded by a core group of Wesley church members in November 2006. At the time, they were the only pantry in Champaign-Urbana with evening hours. In the 15 years since they opened their doors, the pantry has grown from holding food distributions once a month to now serving the community five days a week with locations in Urbana and on the Parkland and U of I campuses. Their newest program involves mobile distributions, featuring a big blue van that pops-up in the community twice a month with easier to carry pantry staples, fresh produce, and toiletry items.

When someone comes to the pantry, they can expect to shop from a wide variety of healthy choices. Wesley wants each person to find what they need but also what they love. Sometimes that means having portion sizes appropriate for large families as well as individuals. Sometimes that means shopping for vegetarian, Kosher, and Halal items.

FOOD AND PRODUCE DISTRIBUTION 9 TO 11AM

BARGIN BINS

1040 W. BLOOMINGTON ROAD, CHAMPAIGN

To celebrate their anniversary, Wesley Food Pantry is raising $15,000 to help support their guests through the holidays. Local donors including United Natural Foods Inc., Reliable Mechanical, and CMI Cleaning, have agreed to match community donations made through November 17. A fun way to help meet the goal is Trivia Fright Night on Oct. 30 hosted by Julie Laut of CU Lockdown Trivia. Teams of six can participate in four rounds of trivia for a $25 donation, the cost of feeding one family for a month. And, since your donation with be matched, it’s like feeding two families! Information about registering for trivia night, making a donation, or how to get food assistance can be found at wesleypantry.org.