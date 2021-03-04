We’re thinking spring in Champaign County

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Spring in Champaign County

We’re coming up on a year of pandemic living, which makes the re-emergence of spring that much more exciting. We have a few ideas to take advantage of the season both in-person and virtually.

First, make sure you’re properly dressed for spring! These 50-60 degree days are t-shirt weather and we have just the tees you need to be out and about in the community. Check out our Champaign-Urbana themed shirts this Saturday at the Farmer’s Market inside Lincoln Square so you can show your pride in the community. Everything from our invention of whipped cream in a can to our love of CU. You can also snag these tees online at chambanaproud.com.

While you’re wearing you’re CU shirts, head outside for some fresh air. Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Allerton Park has turned their popular lighted walk green for a Shamrockin’ Light Walk on March 12. You do need to make reservations so hop on to their website to get that scheduled. Also be sure to check out the updates at Crystal Lake Park in Urbana. While we’ve been hibernating, their crew has made tremendous changes to this large park with major updates to their Boathouse and dock, just in time for canoe and paddleboat rentals later this summer.

It’s probably been awhile since you’ve aired up those bike tires, but now is the time to get those filled and head out on our area trails. The Kickapoo Rail Trail will take you from Urbana to St. Joe where you can enjoy some delicious food or ice cream from the locally owned shops in the area. Mahomet and Rantoul also have excellent bike trails that connect the community so you can explore all those communities have to offer. Or head down to Sullivan and mountain bike at Camp Camfield with 7 miles of trails to explore.

For many in our area, agriculture plays a major role in their livelihoods. The University of Illinois Research Park is hosting their AgTech Innovation Summit next Wednesday, March 10 to highlight the advances in agriculture locally and worldwide, featuring speakers and innovators from right here in Champaign County. Join in on the free summit, or check out some of our local innovators in ag including Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery and Riggs Beer Company.

As more events and activities come back online in our community, stay tuned to our events calendar and our social media pages to learn more about ways to get out and explore this spring!