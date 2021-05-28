Welcome to Our Town Farmer City

Farmer City, Ill. (WCIA)



Mayor Scott Testory welcomes us to our first Our Town stop of the summer!

We are a city; we provide services to our residents and businesses such as water, sewer, electric and garbage pickup. We also provide police protection, street maintenance and park upkeep.

Mayor tries to resolve issues that residents and businesses experience. they can include questions regarding utilities, services such as brush pickup, and some of our economic development programs such as TIF districts and Business Districts.

Our city provides power – most cities do not. We also have a public pool, skate park, soccer field and BMX track

We’ll have a grand opening of our renovated pool on May 29. Fireworks at one of our race events at the racetrack for July 4.

The grand opening of the Farmer City pool set for this Saturday, May 29, has unfortunately been delayed.

We are experiencing some minor issues with our new piping that should be completed within the next week or so. We will publicize the opening as soon as we know the date via Facebook, Code-red, our website and the media.

If we can open next week, there will be no credit on the season passes. If it’s delayed longer, we will provide a credit per week of the delay.

We are as disappointed as you that it will not open on time. We wish to thank all of the city staff for their hard work towards trying to reach this goal and the community for their understanding.

We look forward to opening our amazing “new” facility very soon. Thank you for your patience!







