Weird Meat Boyz bringing BBQ sauce, more to Central Illinois

Weird Meat Boyz sells their unique brand of hot sauce, barbecue sauce and more at the Urbana and Champaign Farmer’s Markets…and they do everything themselves: sourcing, processing, selling, you name it.

Their goal is to inspire people in the kitchen to be creative, daring, and yes, a little weird. Weird Meat Boyz hot sauce is carefully crafted, with unique and nuanced flavors, and everything they create is approachable and made with ingredients they believe in.

Each bottle of Weird Meat Boyz sauce is unique because each small batch is handmade. By understanding the differences in the ingredients themselves (not all jalapeños have the same spice level), they hope to draw attention to the radical particularity of our world and the way it is masked.

The ultimate dream is to have a barbecue restaurant: a gathering place, a community garden, collaborations with local farms, food education, a free library, performing spaces for a variety of live events, and yes, a place to peddle their sauce.

Weird Meat Boyz products are available at Project 47 Smokehouse in Mahomet, area farmers markets, and (soon) online! For more information, visit https://weirdmeatboyz.com/.