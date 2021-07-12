We the Least to perform FREE Christian concert in the park

Tolono, Ill. (WCIA)

Providing opportunities for our youth to make a difference for Jesus. We want to help people in and outside our community through mission work. We want our youth to grow up and make a difference in the world.

Our Youth Group, GLOW, stands for “God Lights our World.” Matthew 5:16 says “let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.”

With this ministry, we want to teach these kids to let their light shine. We want them to LOVE GOD AND LOVE PEOPLE. Jesus tells us that these are His greatest commandments, to Love God and Love People, and a lot of Christians are excellent at loving God whether it be through worship, Bible studies, and daily devotionals. However, the second part, loving people, is not so easy nor are people willing to do it. Loving people means ministering to the lost. That’s what Jesus’ priorities were and that is what He meant in Matthew 22 when He said we need to reconcile people to Him. We are called to go into the world and share the gospel.

Having this at the park is going to be a great experience. Fun way for people to get together, enjoy a concert, which we haven’t been able to do for a very long time.

EVENT:

Christian Concert in the Park with We The Least

East Side Park

Saturday, July 17 / 6pm over by 8pm

FREE to attend but free will offering will be taken

Food, water and ice cream for sale

Picnic with your family

Family Friendly event

Tolono United Methodist Church

301 N Bourne

Tolono, IL