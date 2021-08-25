WCIA named ADRP media partner of the year

Earlier this year, ImpactLife nominated WCIA for the ADRP media partner of the year. The 2021 ADRP (Association of Donor Relations Professionals) conference was held in Kansas City Missouri last week where Peter Carlson from WCIA represented and accepted the award on behalf of WCIA.

WCIA was nominated for their generous support of blood donation during critical times of the year, hosting an annual “Gift of Life” blood drive in December in memory of Robert Reese and Dave Benton. In addition to the winter event recently WCIA began hosting a summer event around the Fourth of July holiday where there is a critical need for blood donations.

WCIA also promotes blood donation throughout the year and provides many resources to our organization to help with the patient need of blood products at our local Hospitals.

ADRP is an international organization representing blood centers from across the country and several countries around the world. All Blood Center‘s were able to nominate a media partner that they work with that goes above and beyond to promote blood donation.

For more information on how to donate blood through ImpactLife, click here.