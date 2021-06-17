WCIA hosting blood drive Thursday, June 24th

There is a critical blood supply shortage during the summer months, with O Negative, O Positive, A Positive and AB Negative red blood cells at less than a 3-day supply. So, WCIA has teamed up with Impact Life to host an area-wide blood drive.

WCIA 3 Blood Drive

Date: Thursday, June 24, 2021

Time: 9 am-4 pm

Locations: WCIA Backlot (2 Donor Buses) and inside an empty storefront next to the former Dress Barn location in Market Place Mall Plaza (near Kohl’s)

Goal: 67 units of whole blood.

Donor Code: WCIA3

https://www.wcia.com/blood-drive/

http://www.bloodcenter.org/impactlife