Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

WCIA Face Mask Drive for Essential Businesses

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

6 AM – 7 PM

WCIA 3 News Backlot, located at 509 S. Neil Street in Champaign

We’re partnering with Champaign-Urbana Public Health District to collect sewn cloth face masks for essential businesses in Champaign County!

Please follow the CDC’s guidance on how to make a face mask:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html

For drop-off:

• Drive up (enter off of Randolph Street) and drop off your donated mask(s) in the donation box/barrel on site – there will be no direct contact, look for directional signage

• Please put your masks in a plastic bag and make sure it’s tied/sealed

The collected masks will be given to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District for cleaning and distribution to essential businesses (one mask per employee).

If you’d like to contribute, but can’t make it to the drive, CUPHD is collecting donations of sewn cloth face masks for essential businesses on a rolling basis. Direct donations to CUPHD by calling 217-239-7877 or emailing coronavirus@c-uphd.org.

Are you an essential business seeking masks for your employees? Contact CUPHD by calling 217-239-7877 or emailing coronavirus@c-uphd.org.

