Ways to support our community while socially distancing too

There are 3,150 jobs related to travel and tourism in the greater Champaign County area, and current forecasting says that 40% of those jobs will be lost. There have been many shifts already, and that trend will likely continue.

However, there are many ways you can continue to support businesses in your community, and Terri Reifsteck from Visit Champaign County joined us with the details. They’ve also put together an incredibly helpful website with information on closings, cancellations, and other options for investing in the community during this difficult time.

https://www.visitchampaigncounty.org/business-updates-and-cancellations