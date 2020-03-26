1  of  2
COVID-19
Donate to raise money for area food banks at www.feedingIllinois.org/unite or text to FEEDIL to 91999 26 related deaths and 2538 total confirmed cases in Illinois

Ways to support our community while socially distancing too

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

There are 3,150 jobs related to travel and tourism in the greater Champaign County area, and current forecasting says that 40% of those jobs will be lost. There have been many shifts already, and that trend will likely continue.

However, there are many ways you can continue to support businesses in your community, and Terri Reifsteck from Visit Champaign County joined us with the details. They’ve also put together an incredibly helpful website with information on closings, cancellations, and other options for investing in the community during this difficult time.

https://www.visitchampaigncounty.org/business-updates-and-cancellations

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2020 Golf Extravaganza

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Don't Miss