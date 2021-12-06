Waterproofing your basement with Woods Basement Systems

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Waterproofing a basement or crawlspace is either done from the outside or inside….. both if the problem is ignored for too long and you don’t want that to happen because of the extra expense.

And the 2nd questions is either using a filtered systems or non-FILTERED systems.

Today Dave with Woods can clear this all up…….

If you are doing the outside waterproofing and you hope that the systems will not clog then you need to use a filtered systems.











Warranty on this by Woods is limited to no more than 20 years and depending on certain circumstances 10 years because eventually all filtered systems clog and will need to be redone.

Our is a clog free “WaterGUARD™” NON-filtered systems because of it’s patent design. SHOW DEVICE “live”

Like the outside, if the inside waterproofing system uses a filter…. how do you know when to change that filter? Right, the basement gets wet again.

