Water tank options with Edelman, Inc.

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Edelman, Inc can help you solve the problem of running out of hot water.
Here’s more from Edelman:
Water Heaters:
Tank or Tankless heaters
Gas, electric, heat pump
Properly sized
Hot water re-circulation
*Service of Water Heaters and what would serve them the best when it comes to which type and what size would serve their needs the best
*We are a three trade company, which can handle all aspects of the project and installation of any of the water heaters we offer. Also offer rebates and service on all our equipment.
*10% off any water heater installation in the month of August. Promotion ending August 31st, 2020.
Edelman Inc
3302 North Mattis Ave, Champaign