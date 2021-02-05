Warren Charter challenges himself by spending a week on the street

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Warren Charter is a cyclist, a vegan, a business owner and an avid volunteer. He’s been passionate about serving C-U’s homeless community for years. Now, he’s up to the ultimate challenge– spending one week on the street to simulate what life is like for those without an address.

It’s below freezing in downtown Champaign. And Warren Charter is on the move.

On Instagram— he shares with his followers that he’s managed to dry his socks in a bathroom stall.

Or find a hot meal outside of a local church.

While many this week are spending one winter night outside for charity.

Warren has commited to living a full week on the streets.

I’m following warren to Illinois Terminal.

Where he hopes to catch a bus and escape the extreme cold.

He’s living this week by a system of rules.

Warren can not use an overnight shelter or drop in center.

He can only accept food from a soup kitchen once.

And no-one from security to our bus driver can know he’s not really homeless.

Warren’s learned the bus is one of the easiest ways to stay warm.

He can charge his phone or dose off until he’s reminded that the MTD is not for doing laps around town.

Sleep has been his biggest challenge.

Between the harsh temperatures and loud street noise.

Warren estimates that he’s only slept 12 to 14 hours over the course of 4 nights.

Between organizations like C-U at Home and Canteen Run…

Warren’s spent over 7 years volunteering for those without an address.