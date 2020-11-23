“Warm-A-Kid” program to help those in need

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Once again, Unit 4’s Center for Family and Community Engagement is sponsoring its annual “Warm-A-Kid” program.

The primary goal of this program is to ensure that no student in Champaign Schools is without a coat, hat, or gloves during winter. The “Warm-A-Kid” program has been very effective in meeting the needs of children in Champaign Unit 4 Schools for over 21 years now, as meeting the basic needs of our students is a fundamental part of our educational system. We have served countless children and families from our community with the help of generous donors.

The number of low-income households and families in transition in our District continues to grow. We hope we are able to respond to all the calls joyfully, and that is our request to you. We need your help to put a coat on at least one child; the “Warm-A-Kid” program is solely funded through donations received from our local community. Your gift will make a difference however great or small and will be remembered for years to come.

You may forward your donations (new coats and/or monetary donations made payable to “Warm-A-Kid”) to our office (Unit 4’s Center for Family and Community Engagement), located at 703 S. New St., Champaign. All donations are tax-deductible.

The following are the most common coat sizes needed:

Boys – S, M, L, XL and Men’s S and M

Girls – S, M, L, XL and Women’s S, M, and L

Toddler Boys and Girls- 4T & 5T

School district is directly involved in helping its students in need