Warm a Kid Coat Drive

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Unit 4’s FACE (Family and Community Engagement) supports families of unit 4 students providing effective school-home communication, quality and relevant educational support programming, and meaningful engagement opportunities for the students and families of Champaign Unit 4 School District. Our (multilingual) parent and community liaisons, our Truancy Intervention Student Advocates, and our network of community partnerships come together here to support our students, our families, and our schools in the shared mission to positively transform learning and life outcomes for students through educational justice, equity, and excellence.

Interesting: creative programming, the ability to provide a variety of supports for kids and their families ranging from our own adult education partnerships at a school site to the individualized advocacy and resource facilitation for parents, and from online tutoring for kids to winter outerwear

We solve problems individually and programmatically. Sometimes a parent may call because their child needs an eye exam or they cannot make rent due to a COVID-caused lay-off from their job, and we help them. Sometimes staff need help communicating with parents from various linguistic or cultural backgrounds and we help them. Some times community members want to volunteer or contribute, and we help them. Sometimes parents want classes on technology, they want to get library cards, or they need adult education services with childcare, and we help them too.

We help the community get involved to support public education (churches, service organizations, the University). We help families get the resources that they need so that their kids can benefit from educational services (interpretation, rental assistance, clothes, information about the schools and their community.)

Lately the most frequent questions are about adult education, tutoring for kids, and winter clothes.

People would know that 59% our our student body is eligible for free or reduced lunch, and that 13% are English Language learners. They should also know that we are committed to supporting all of our kids so that they have what they need in order to be able to attend school and learn. More immediately, people should know that we need about 100 coats in adult sizes S, M, L.

The Warm a Kid Coat Drive

https://www.champaignschools.org/departments/FACE/warm_a_kid

Winter Coat Sizes in Greatest Need

• Men’s S, M, L

• Women’s S, M

• Boys’ 10-12

• Boys’ 14-16

• Girls’ 10-12

• Girls’ 14-16

Gloves and mittens in all sizes

Current Dropoff Locations

• Martin | Hood (2507 S. Neil Street, Champaign)

Mon-Thu, 8-5 and Fri, 8-noon

• Unit 4 Center for Family and Community Engagement (703 S. New St., Champaign)

Mon-Fri, 8-5

Champaign Unit 4 Schools

217-531-0251

703 S. New St.

Champaign, IL