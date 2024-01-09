SADORUS, Ill. (WCIA) — Met Bam Bam, a fairly large cat and resident at Walls 4 Paws! Walls 4 Paws is dedicated to rescuing cats and finding them loving forever homes. They believe in the importance of spaying and neutering pets to control the population and creating a safe haven for surrendered cats.

Bam Bam and Seth, join ciLiving to spread awareness about the overpopulation of cats and strays and to encourage viewers to consider adopting one of the 21 adorable cats currently looking for forever homes.

Additionally, consider donating to their local shelters to support their mission and organization with needs like more shelter, food and cat litter. Find out more on their Facebook page.