Walker James Foundation feeds community, supports parents of sick kids

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

After losing his 6-month-old to health complications, Monticello resident Jesse Cogdill founded the Walker James Foundation as a way to support parents of sick children and honor the life of his son.

The non-profit, led by Cogdill and co-founder Andrew Browne, is working toward hosting their first 5K/ 10K race at Allerton Park this summer.

Money from the event will support parents at the Family House in Peoria, the very organization that housed the Cogdill’s in 2018 while treating baby Walker at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.

“I’ve said it a million times and I’ll say it a billion more,” Cogdill wrote in a Facebook post. “NO FAMILY going through an event as tough as a child fighting for its life should have to worry about finances or about anything other than tending to their child.”.

As the pandemic rages on, the Walker James Foundation has turned to help their immediate community too.

The foundation started a Make a Difference food drive in May and has since helped dozens of families with food assistance in the Monticello area and in surrounding communities.

“With the COVID virus there was only so much we could do on Facebook,” Cogdill wrote. “Our local electrical 601 union then sparked our food assistance efforts up by hosting a food drive for us in November. With that food drive we where able to provide 13 families with turkey and many many other foods for Thanksgiving, and then another 20+ families ham and even more food for Christmas. We continue today to have food delivery dates to help those in need.”

If you are in need of assistance or would like to donate to the group’s cause, click HERE to connect with the Walker James Foundation.