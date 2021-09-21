Walk to End Alzheimer’s coming to Urbana’s Meadowbrook

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening — and you can join us at your local event or Walk From Home in your neighborhood. No matter where you participate, know that your health and safety are our top priorities. All local events will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. Per CDC guidelines around crowded outdoor settings, we ask that all Walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. Masks will be available on-site.

We will continue to closely monitor CDC, state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees. If you prefer to Walk From Home, you can still engage in many Walk-day experiences through the mobile app.

While there is no fee to register for Walk, all participants are encouraged to raise critical funds that allow the Alzheimer’s Association to provide 24/7 care and support and advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment and, ultimately, a cure.

Every dollar you raise benefits those affected by Alzheimer’s disease in your community.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a global organization, working to advance care, support and research across the world. From face-to-face support to online education programs and promising worldwide research initiatives, the money you raise makes a difference in the lives of those facing Alzheimer’s.

EVENT:

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Saturday, October 2

Meadowbrook Park on Windsor

Registration at 8:30am; Ceremony at 9:30am; Walk at 10am

http://Alz.org/illinois

http://alz.org/walk