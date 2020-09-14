Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2020

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This year’s event won’t be a large in-person gathering, but we are still walking — and calling on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

Champaign’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday, October 10th 2020 Located everywhere — on every sidewalk, track and trail. On event day, we invite you to participate in small, safe teams while others in your community do the same.

While there is no fee to register for Walk, all participants are encouraged to raise funds that will advance the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association by enabling critical care and support services and advancing research toward methods of prevention, treatment and, ultimately, a cure.

How to Participate in 3 Easy Steps: