Walk For Wishes® Creates Hope For Children with Critical Illnesses

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

For children battling critical illnesses, a wish experience can be just what they need to find the strength to cope. Make-A-Wish Illinois invites the community to create hope through wishes for local children at Walk for Wishes on Sunday, October 17, 2021.



Walk For Wishes is a family-friendly event powered by wish families, volunteers, companies, donors, and friends. This year, participants can join in person at one of several Illinois locations, including Elk Grove Village (Busse Woods), Champaign (Hessel Park), Chicago (Montrose Harbor), Harvard (Milky Way Park), Godfrey (Glazebrook Park), Moline (Illiniwek Forest Preserve), Rockford (Rock Valley College), Springfield (Southern View Community Park) or elect to join virtually. However one joins, walkers and fundraisers help ensure that no child waits even one unnecessary day to experience the hope and joy that a wish brings.

Inspired by the power of a wish and our generous community, a donor has pledged to match the next $100,000 raised through Walk for Wishes®! Donate today to unlock this incredible match.

Registration is FREE for all in-person and virtual Walk for Wishes options. Learn more and register at wishwalk.org. All in-person events will follow local, state and CDC guidance related to COVID-19 precautions and walking virtually is an option for anyone wishing to avoid large groups. In-person events open at 9 AM for check in registration and the walk kicks off at 10 AM.

Walk for Wishes

Hessel Park

Sunday, October 17

9 AM event check in / 10 AM program/walk

www.wishwalk.org

Make-A-Wish Illinois granted nearly 400 wishes last year despite the challenges of the pandemic, hundreds more wishes were postponed. The wish journey gives children with critical illnesses a piece of their childhood back, and every child deserves a childhood.

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH

Since being founded locally in 1985, the chapter has granted more than 16,000 wishes and continues its mission to share the power of a wish® with children across the state with help from dedicated volunteers and generous community members. A child does NOT necessarily have to have a terminal diagnosis to qualify. For information visit: wish.org/illinois.