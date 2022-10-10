Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Jera Sotero, age 16 of Rantoul was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Her wish to go on a shopping spree happened in June of this year.

Walk for Wishes – Hessel Park – Champaign, Sunday, October 16th

Registration Open: 11:00 AM | Opening Ceremony: 12:00 PM | Event End: 2:00 PM

Route length: 1 mile

Walk For Wishes® Supports Life-Changing Experiences for Champaign Urbana Area Children

Make-A-Wish® Illinois Fundraiser Offers in-Person, Virtual Options

Rockford– For children battling the pain and uncertainty that comes with a critical illness, a wish experience can be just what they need to find the strength to cope. Make-A-Wish Illinois invites the community to enjoy a morning of family-friendly fun as we come together to create hope through wishes at Walk for Wishes on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Walk For Wishes is powered by wish families, volunteers, companies, donors, and friends. This year, participants can join in person in Champaign and four other Illinois locations or elect to join virtually. Registration is FREE for all in-person and virtual Walk for Wishes options. Learn more and register at wishwalk.org. The Walk for Wishes Champaign will be held at Hessel Park. Registration Open: 11:00 AM | Opening Ceremony: Noon | Event End: 1:00 PM. Route length: 1 mile

Hundreds of participants are expected to attend, with 100 teams already registered, many of them spearheaded by wish alumni families.

Make-A-Wish Illinois will grant approximately 500 wishes year. For children with critical illnesses, the journey to hope and strength begins with a life-changing wish. The powerful results of the 2022 Wish Impact Study conducted by Make-A-Wish America add to a growing body of research — wish-fulfillment promotes mental and emotional well-being for children and their families who are facing trauma stemming from a critical illness.

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH ILLINOIS

Since being founded locally in 1985, continues its mission to share the power of a wish® with children across the state with help from dedicated volunteers and generous community members. A child does NOT necessarily have to have a terminal diagnosis to qualify. For information visit: wish.org/illinois.