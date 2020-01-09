VR workshop depicts life with dementia

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Today’s technology makes it easier than ever to experience life in someone else’s shoes.

It’s all thanks to virtual reality or VR.

A new VR workshop from Urbana Park district is coming to Clark-Lindsey Village. Strap on a headset and enter the world of someone living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Experience firsthand what it’s like to wrestle with paranoia, memory loss, and other symptoms.

ciLiving Storyteller Erin Valle immerses herself in this VR experience and gives you a sneak peek into what these workshops are all about.

FREE Workshop Dates:

Wednesday’s through March

03:00 PM – 04:30 PM

Clark-Lindsey Village

101 W Windsor Rd

Urbana, IL 61802

To sign up click HERE.