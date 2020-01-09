Breaking News
Officials to break ground on new sports complex

VR workshop depicts life with dementia

ciLiving.TV

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Today’s technology makes it easier than ever to experience life in someone else’s shoes.

It’s all thanks to virtual reality or VR.

A new VR workshop from Urbana Park district is coming to Clark-Lindsey Village. Strap on a headset and enter the world of someone living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Experience firsthand what it’s like to wrestle with paranoia, memory loss, and other symptoms.

ciLiving Storyteller Erin Valle immerses herself in this VR experience and gives you a sneak peek into what these workshops are all about.

FREE Workshop Dates:

Wednesday’s through March

03:00 PM – 04:30 PM

Clark-Lindsey Village
101 W Windsor Rd
Urbana, IL 61802

To sign up click HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Don't Miss