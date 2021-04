Express Knows Jobs. They are at the forefront of employment with their ear on the ground to employment and economic trends, as well as available jobs, and the best places to work. They help connect people not only to a new job/career but to any community resource they may need.

They have partnerships all over Champaign and Vermillion county and work tirelessly to make sure that those who come work for them - and even those who end up feeling its not a good fit - are connected to whatever they need; from housing and clothes to transportation and child care.