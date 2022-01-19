Volunteer opportunities at Scovill Zoo

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Come be a volunteer at Scovill Zoo. Classes start in February. Volunteers run the carousel, operate the train, help at special events, and do some animal handling.

Volunteer Training Classes

Wednesdays, February 2nd-April 6th; 9am-noon

If you enjoy working with animals and children, an exciting volunteer opportunity awaits you at Scovill Zoo!

Volunteers give guided tours, operate the Endangered Species Carousel, run the Z.O.&O Express Train, give mobile zoo presentations, and help at special events. Training covers biology review, animal handling techniques, and instruction for various zoo volunteer duties. No experience needed and sessions are free. Must be 18 years of age or older. Background check must be completed before volunteer shifts are scheduled at the zoo.

Call Scovill Zoo at 421-7435 to sign up for the classes and for further details.

Also in February we have the monthly Zoo Buddies class for kids 3 – 5.

Zoo Buddies (Ages 3 – 5)

With Zoo Buddies, our youngest zoo enthusiasts have their own pint-sized animal adventures! Each month, kids aged 3 – 5 will discover a new species or environment and take home a new zoo buddy plush toy.

Date: February 8

Times: 10 – 11 a.m. OR 2 -3 p.m.

Subject: Creepy Crawlies

Location: Zoo Education Center (Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd.)

Fee: $18 ($15 with resident discount)

The zoo opens April 2nd! Holy guacamole, that’s coming fast!