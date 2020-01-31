Volunteer Kickoff with Alzheimer’s

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

–Alzheimer’s Association provides free educational and information services for everyone.

-24 hour 1-800 Helpline (1 (800) 272-3900)

-Walk to End Alzheimer’s is year round work. Our Committee starts working hard day 1 after Walk takes place up until the following year’s event.

-We are holding the first event of the year, Volunteer Kick Off. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5TH. MARRIOTT COURTYARD 4P-6:30P



We invite anyone from the community who might be interested in joining our committee to come out and visit with us. They will get to know the current members and learn more about what the committee does and open roles.

We offer numerous free educational programs and services for the community. In person programs, live & record webinars and our 24 hour Helpline. Money raised doesn’t just go towards research.

UPCOMING EVENT:

Alzheimer’s Association

207 S. Prospect Rd., Ste. 1