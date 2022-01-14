VitalSkin Dermatology expanding high-quality skin care services

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Dr. Jeremy Youse, Board Certified Dermatologist & Fellowship Trained Mohs Surgeon, joins us with how VitalSkin Dermatology helps patients, both medically and cosmetically.

My team and I take pride in being well-versed in all aspects of dermatology – medical, surgical and cosmetic. We have location is Decatur, Mattoon and in August will be opening in Champaign-Urbana.

• We help patients with a number of skin issues, both medical and cosmetic. I’m heavily involved in providing Mohs surgery, which is the most successful way to remove skin cancer (99% effective and done in a single office visit). And along those lines, we do emphasize education on skin cancer identification and prevention.

When caught early, skin cancer is much easier to eliminate. For identifying skin cancer and educating patients on what to look out for, we use something called the ABCDE’s of skin cancer (graphic provided). When doing self-evaluations, patients can look for:

o ASYMMETRY – Half the mole does not match the other half.

o BORDER – The edges are irregular, jagged, or blurred.

o COLOR – The color of the mole is not the same and may include shades of brown, black, white, red or blue.

o DIAMETER – The mole is larger than 6 millimeters across (about the size of a pencil eraser), although melanomas can sometimes be smaller.

o EVOLVING – The mole changes size, shape and color over time.

Unfortunately, COVID has delayed or prevented patients from receiving annual checks. As a result, we are seeing many patients present with advanced skin issues. Along with regular self-skin exams, people should have a skin exam from a dermatologist each year.

• In addition to skin cancer prevention, treatment and education, our advanced provider team specializes in assisting with medical issues like acne, skin infections, growths, rosacea, psoriasis, hair loss and more. They also offer cosmetic services for patients looking to rejuvenation their skin, such as chemical peels, Botox, other fillers and injectables, and recently, laser rejuvenation has been added.

• And as a whole, I think our practices are helping with the issue of access to care in central Illinois. Previously, these areas had limited options for both medical and cosmetic dermatology care. As we continue to grow and expand, we want to give these communities easy access to the care they need and want. We will be opening our third location in Champaign-Urbana August 2022.

• In our Decatur, Mattoon and Champaign-Urbana practices, we have built a versatile team of clinical professionals with a variety of specialties and backgrounds. This allows us to cover all areas of dermatology for the benefit of patients. In some other practices, you can receive medical skin care but perhaps not cosmetic services, or vice versa. In our practices, with the team of advanced providers we’ve built, we can offer a true one-stop shop for medical, surgical and cosmetic services.

• In addition, we’re expanding the services we offer all the time. For example, on the cosmetic side as mentioned – we’ve added laser rejuvenation treatment. We’re also expanding the skincare products available at our practice. So not only can patients come in for scheduled treatment, but they can also purchase top skincare brands for their at-home skin regimen.

• We are excited to announce that our newest VitalSkin practice in Champaign-Urbana will be opening in August. An expanded provider team and I will offer the same great medical, surgical and cosmetic services in one location, as we do in the Mattoon and Decatur locations. And like Mattoon and Decatur, we look forward to increasing access to high-quality skin care in Champaign-Urbana. You can learn more or schedule an appointment by visiting vitalskinderm.com

VitalSkin Dermatology

1111 W Kenyon Rd

Urbana, IL 61801