VITA Program to provide free tax returns for qualified taxpayers

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Tax season is upon us! The VITA program provides FREE tax returns for low- to moderate-income residents, elderly, disabled, or limited English speaking taxpayers.

Location: Wohlers Hall, corner of 6th and Gregory in Champaign

Appointments available Tuesday & Thursday nights from Feb. 18-April 9

Tax returns will be prepared by University of Illinois students, supervised by faculty

About 60 of our top accounting students are participating in the program – they were chosen from approx. 150 applicants

Taking a 4-week class now to prepare them to file tax returns, then they’ll go through IRS certification

This used to be run through Salt & Light – now we’ve taken it over, and it’s the only VITA location in Champaign County

Where can people get more information? Go to GiesBusiness.illinois.edu and type “VITA” in the search box – also Salt & Light has informational flyers

Qualifications:

Income of 56,000 or less

Elderly or disabled

Limited English speaking

