VITA Program to provide free tax returns for qualified taxpayers

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Tax season is upon us! The VITA program provides FREE tax returns for low- to moderate-income residents, elderly, disabled, or limited English speaking taxpayers.
Location: Wohlers Hall, corner of 6th and Gregory in Champaign
Appointments available Tuesday & Thursday nights from Feb. 18-April 9
Tax returns will be prepared by University of Illinois students, supervised by faculty
About 60 of our top accounting students are participating in the program – they were chosen from approx. 150 applicants
Taking a 4-week class now to prepare them to file tax returns, then they’ll go through IRS certification
This used to be run through Salt & Light – now we’ve taken it over, and it’s the only VITA location in Champaign County
Where can people get more information? Go to GiesBusiness.illinois.edu and type “VITA” in the search box – also Salt & Light has informational flyers
Qualifications:
Income of 56,000 or less
Elderly or disabled
Limited English speaking
VITA program
Wohlers Hall
1206 S. Sixth St., Champaign
Tue. & Thur. nights, Feb. 18-Apr. 9
GiesBusiness.illinois.edu, type VITA in search box