VITA Program to provide free tax returns for qualified taxpayers

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Tax season is upon us! The VITA program provides FREE tax returns for low- to moderate-income residents, elderly, disabled, or limited English speaking taxpayers.

Location: Wohlers Hall, corner of 6th and Gregory in Champaign

Appointments available Tuesday & Thursday nights from Feb. 18-April 9

Tax returns will be prepared by University of Illinois students, supervised by faculty

About 60 of our top accounting students are participating in the program – they were chosen from approx. 150 applicants

Taking a 4-week class now to prepare them to file tax returns, then they’ll go through IRS certification

This used to be run through Salt & Light – now we’ve taken it over, and it’s the only VITA location in Champaign County

Where can people get more information? Go to GiesBusiness.illinois.edu and type “VITA” in the search box – also Salt & Light has informational flyers

Qualifications:
Income of 56,000 or less
Elderly or disabled
Limited English speaking

VITA program
Wohlers Hall
1206 S. Sixth St., Champaign
Tue. & Thur. nights, Feb. 18-Apr. 9
GiesBusiness.illinois.edu, type VITA in search box

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Don't Miss