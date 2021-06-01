Visit the baby reindeer at Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch this spring

Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch to Open for Spring

For the first time in their history, Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch will be open to the public on Saturday for late spring and early summer. From May 8–June 28, the Ranch will be open to the public from 10:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

“This will be the first time that we are allowing visitors while we have baby reindeers on the farm,” exclaims Julie Hardy, owner of Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch. “We have three babies so far this season and expect a few more yet to come.”

Many of the popular activities that guests enjoy each fall will be available including tractor rides, the paintball gallery, pedal-car races, and the popular reindeer tours, this time with babies.

Guests will also be able to shop their gift store and get ahead on their Christmas shopping.

“We can’t wait for people to meet these baby reindeer and welcome new visitors to the farm this spring and summer,” says Hardy.

For more information, contact Julie Hardy at 217-417-1476. Learn more about Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch at reindeerranch.com.