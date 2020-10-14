Visit Indianapolis on the cheap with the Indy Attraction Pass

Timed with fall breaks across the Midwest, Visit Indy has launched the Indy Attraction Pass – a mobile passport unlocking discounted access to five of the city’s top cultural attractions.

The mobile pass comes in two options, the 1-Day Attraction Pass ($52 Adult, $42 Children) and the 3-Day Attraction Pass ($90 Adult, $68 Children), saving a visitor up to 50-percent off collective admission.

The Indy Attraction Pass includes discounted access to:

• Conner Prairie

• Eiteljorg Museum

• Indiana State Museum

• Indianapolis Zoo

• The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Once purchased, the pass is delivered to your phone via text and email and is ready to use immediately. There is no app to download, as the pass can be saved to your phone’s home screen for easy one-tap access. Upon visiting a participating location, a guest shows their phone to redeem with contactless mobile entry. Passes must be used within 90 days of purchase.

In the coming months, Visit Indy plans to continue adding more attractions to the pass.

The mission of Visit Indy is to increase Indianapolis economic growth by strategically selling the destination to conventions, meetings, events, and leisure travelers. According to Rockport Analytics’ most recent study, 30 million visitors generated $5.6 billion in economic impact annually, while supporting 82,900 full-time-equivalent jobs in Central Indiana. For more information, https://www.visitindy.com.