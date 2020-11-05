Visit Champaign County shares Five Fun Activities for November

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, CU Adventures in Time and Space gave us the perfect family fun activity—a new virtual escape room! Check out Floor 13, where you need to escape your office. These games typically take about an hour for everyone to solve, and you can even do it over Zoom so your distanced!

The Champaign Center Partnership will take their annual Parade of Lights virtual, with a fun shoebox parade on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Along with this event, you can expect carriage rides, a small business scavenger hunt, and other shop local activities.

We’re celebrating Illini Football at home so be sure to have your tailgate in your living room complete with takeout from a local restaurant and brewery. We have a list of all restaurants in Champaign County that are often and providing curbside pickup or delivery.

Its time to start thinking about holiday shopping, so check out the Country Christmas Stroll happening this weekend at our local retailers in Homer and St. Joseph, from Ms. Becky’s to Geschenk Boutique, you’ll find something for those on your holiday list!

November 17 is National Take a Hike Day, so take advantage of those parks and preserves that have provided us safe spaces this year. Some off the beaten path include the Sangamon River Forest Preserve in Fisher with the area’s largest ash trees, or River Bend Forest Preserve in Mahomet with the areas biggest lake.