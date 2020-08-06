Visit Champaign County releases digital experience guide

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re so excited to release our new, digital Experience Guide. Recognizing that our community looks different right now, this annual publication showcases how you can engage in the community now, and post-pandemic. Whether it’s finding some comfort food, places to shop, or outdoor attractions to visit, we have the inside scoop on how you can safely explore the greater Champaign County area.

• Lets CU Shop Small Sidewalk Sales—Support our local retailers and shop small! Every other Saturday, our retailers in Champaign, Urbana and in campustown will hold various sales on everything from fall clothing to home décor to plants. In addition to the sidewalk sales, look for the Urban Market Pop Up Shop held at the Chamber of Commerce on Saturday afternoons.

• Chambana Proud—Speaking of sales, have you seen our new tote bag and t-shirt featuring the top spots around CU? We worked with local artist, David Michael Moore, to create this fun map from downtown Champaign to downtown Urbana featuring those iconic and community favorite locations. Featuring the Block I, the design is perfect for any Illini fan or local. Purchase this design at chambanaproud.com before August 30 and $5 from each sale will go to the Champaign County COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Ways to Wrap up Summer

o Dine outdoors while the weather is still warm. Take advantage of the many outdoor dining options to safely support our local restaurants. Always wear your mask when not eating or drinking while dining out.

o Enjoy live music! Several live music venues are offering outdoor music this summer. Check out the new set up at Rose Bowl Tavern in Urbana with live music throughout the week, alongside long time music spots like the Iron Post and Boomerangs in Urbana. Pour Brothers in downtown Champaign and Alto Vineyards also offer numerous opportunities to get your live music fill.



o Enjoy the outdoors—while this has been a haven since March there are still more trails to explore with 5 forest preserves, the Kickapoo Rail Trail, Allerton Park & Retreat Center, and our many community parks. Take the bike out to Mahomet or Rantoul for their community wide trails and discover some new-to-you local restaurants along the way.

Stay tuned to our website for updates on virtual events. As we are now in August, several events have switched to virtual options like the Taste of CU, Urbana’s Sweetcorn Festival, the Crystal Lake Park Art Fair and more. We’ll have all the information on how you can continue to engage with your favorite events.