Visit Champaign County promises full, fun September

Now that students and new residents have been welcomed into our community, Visit Champaign County is set to get back to some of their favorite fall events and activities. Being mindful of COVID-19 protocols and mask requirements, here are their top recommendations to check out in September.

At the top of the list is a return to Fighting Illini athletics. This weekend, the Illini play again for a night game, so be sure to get your tickets to that and for the rest of the season. Also on tap this fall is volleyball at Huff Hall, women’s soccer at the new Demerjian Park, and men’s and women’s Cross Country.

Next weekend, Arcola will celebrate 50 years of the Broomcorn Festival. From September 10–12, you can participate in races, broom making and other broom-themed activities, arts & crafts, entertainment, and their massive parade with their famous Lawn Rangers.

Krannert Center for the Performing Arts will re-open after being closed since March of 2020, starting with ELLNORA | The Guitar Festival. Happening September 17 & 18, this music fest dedicated to all things guitar brings in big names like Ben Harper and the Punch Brothers alongside many talented musicians and singers for two days full of music. Check out some of the free performances in the outdoor amphitheater or get your tickets for those indoor shows and get back into Krannert Center.

At the end of the month, we have two big events happening in Urbana and on the University of Illinois campus. The CU Pride Fest returns to Urbana with a wide series of events from educational workshops to live music. Their popular parade will be held in downtown Urbana on Saturday, September 25 at 3pm in addition to a street fest and vendor fair. They’re also partnering with Pygmalion for drag shows and live music. Pygmalion will kick off at various venues in Urbana including the Canopy Club, Nola’s Rock Bar, Analog Wine Bar, 25 O’Clock Brewing, and the Rose Bowl Tavern. You’ll get everything from live music, book readings, a hackathon, and the popular Made Fest with plenty of local and regional makers.

This week, Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch opened their challenging 10-acre corn maze with a Day of the Dead theme. Make your way through the maze and hit all the check points. For a little extra challenge, try their Moonlight Madness challenge and do the maze at night with your flashlight.

In a few weeks, the Great Pumpkin Patch will open for the season and once again have their stunning displays of gourds and squash, as well as various mazes and activities for the whole family to enjoy. We’re looking forward to some pumpkin cookies and ice cream too!

