Visit Champaign County finding ways to make fall festive, despite Covid

As the weather cools, many are wondering how they can still engage with their community this fall. Visit Champaign County has some tips to safely explore and enjoy the area.

• Check out fall foliage in our forest preserves—We often forget how lucky we are to enjoy the colors of fall through our foliage. With five forest preserves in our county, there’s ample opportunity to take it in. One favorite spot is the Bell Tower at Lake of the Woods. You can get above the canopy of trees and see the vibrant colors below. Hikes at Allerton Park and Middle Fork are also amazing this time of year.

• Tailgate Takeout—As outdoor patios begin to close, our restaurants continue to need our support. With Fighting Illini Football back in action, plan a tailgate feast from the safety of your home with some great takeout options in our community. Everything from those growlers of local beer to BBQ and chicken wings.

• Hunt for Pumpkins—Champaign & Urbana Park Districts have teamed up to hide pumpkins throughout their various parks. Find their clues to hunt down the hidden pumpkins and share your photos using their hashtag, #CUPumpkinHunt.

• Pick Pumpkins & Apples—A family tradition for many, nothing says fall like visiting a pumpkin patch or apple orchard. Several are open this year including the popular Great Pumpkin Patch which is offering their new Cucurbit Market, Curtis Orchard, and the hidden gem, Negangard Pumpkin Patch. These patches have new ways of interacting this year, so be sure to check their website or social media to make sure you know what to expect. Also, always keep your mask on even outdoors as social distancing is difficult in crowds.

• Drive-Through Trick or Treating—Halloween will look a little different this year, but the community has reimagined what trick or treating will look like.

On October 28, head to Market Place Mall, where the park districts will host a Halloween Masquerade Car Parade. Decorate your car at home or in a staging area at the mall to join the parade, and then collect your baggie of sweets at the end.

In Rantoul, you can head to the Recreation Building on October 30 where Halloween scenes will spook and entertain kids as they get a baggie of treats.

There are plenty of virtual events happening as well that you can enjoy from the safety of your home, including this weekend’s Oktoberfest! For more details check out: https://www.visitchampaigncounty.org/