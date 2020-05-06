Visit Champaign County celebrates National Travel & Tourism Week

It’s National Travel & Tourism Week across the country and–while travel is on hold for the time being–Visit Champaign County is busy building up the community. All week, they’re unveiling stories from our local businesses on what it means to be a part of the community during this time. VCC also wants to hear from you! What makes you proud to call Champaign County home? What are you looking forward to doing in the community again. Follow along with us on social media to share your stories.

With the start of May, there are many changes to what’s available in the community. Many restaurants have re-opened with new offerings. Our local shops and boutiques are now able to take orders for curbside pickup, so as you sit at home and want to add décor, do work in the yard, or if you simply want to dress up, check out the online stores many retailers have created.

Parks have also implemented some changes in the past few days. Tennis courts are back open for singles to play. Dog parks are available again so your furry friends can get some exercise and play. Allerton Park & Retreat Center opened all trails in the park, just in time for the peonies to bloom later this month.

Visit Champaign County is also excited to welcome fresh, local food back through Farmer’s Markets. This past weekend, Urbana’s Market at the Square opened with new rules, including the requirement of masks for all patrons, one person per household, one-way aisles, and other rules for shopping the produce. It was incredibly successful and local farmers were able to sell most of their supply. It will be back again this Saturday so head out for and get some food to prepare for the weekend! The Champaign Farmer’s Market will also open this month, on Tuesday, May 19, in a temporary location in the downtown Busey Bank parking lot. Stay tuned for more details on that market.

Finally, it’s Mother’s Day this weekend and there are still plenty of ways to help celebrate. Continue to help support our local shops by getting mom something local. Many local florists are also operating so you can get some fresh flowers for mom. There are several local restaurants offering mother’s day brunch at home for the entire family so you can start off the day making her feel special.