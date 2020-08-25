Virtual Monarch Madness features published authors

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Monarchs in North America are the only butterflies with a predictable, annual migration. These butterflies log approximately 2,500 miles before they reach their migration destination in Mexico. Monarch populations have been rapidly declining for many years, and although some recent years have seen a slight increase, overall the decline continues. Macon County Extension’s Master Gardeners host Monarch Madness each year continuing their efforts to raise awareness for the declining Monarch population.

This year, Monarch Madness will be held virtually on Sunday, September 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. “This family-friendly event illustrates the importance of Monarch butterflies through fun crafts and educational videos,” says Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator Sarah Vogel. “We are pleased to host award winning authors and Monarch experts Cindy and Kirby Pringle as our keynote speakers.”

Participants may register for this free event at go.illinois.edu/MonarchMadness or by calling (217) 877-6042. Deadline to register is August 31. Event materials will be mailed for all registered participants.

-More-

The Macon County Master Gardeners are volunteers trained by University of Illinois Extension. Master Gardeners fulfill their mission of Helping Others Learn to Grow by volunteering their time and horticulture skills through community gardening projects and educational outreach. Learn more at go.illinois.edu/dmp or Facebook.

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS EXTENSION

College of Agricultural, Consumer & Environmental Sciences

Serving DeWitt, Macon & Piatt Counties

3351 N President Howard Brown Blvd | Decatur, IL 62521

217.877.6042 | sarahv@illinois.edu

extension.illinois.edu/dmp