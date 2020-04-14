Virtual Game Night Options with Friends

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

With more free time on your hands, it’s still possible to play a fun game with friends!

Check out these fun options!

Friend or Faux – Card Based Game





It’s not how many friends you have, but how well you know them! Friend or Faux inspires players to get personal, share stories, and recall memories, while making you laugh until it hurts. Through five rounds of increasingly revealing questions that players answer about each other, points are earned and unexpected connections are made. At times risque and often surprising, Friend or Faux is a light-hearted way to enjoy some real-life interactions with new friends, old friends, and faux friends. For 2 or more players, ages 18 and up.

• Includes 250 question cards ranging from tame to OMG

• You’ll be inspired to get personal, share stories and recall memories to earn points

• Perfect for your next party

• Easy to learn, hilarious to play

• For 2 or more players, ages 18 and up

Retail

• All available at Amazon, Walmart and Target

• Even on sale!

Social Media

• www.GamesAdultsPlay.com

• Facebook/Insta/Twitter: @GamesAdultsPlay

The Misery Index Game





You’re going to read some really messed up stuff on these cards, and then rank them according to their awfulness. Is a 3rd degree sunburn better or worse than seeing your father naked? Is it worse than dropping your phone in the toilet? Find out as you try to guess The Misery Index and earn cards to build your Misery Lane during three side-splitting rounds. What are you waiting for? Buy the game and get to playing! Want the misery to continue after that? Watch the new game show on TBS! For 2 or more players, ages 18 and up.



• Based on the new game show on TBS!

• Rank scenarios according to their awfulness

• Guess The Misery Index and earn cards to build your Misery Lane

• Hilarious party game includes 3 side-splitting rounds

• For 2 or more players, ages 18 and up