Virtual Food and Farm Week of Action

The Illinois Stewardship Alliance’s mission is to find, connect, train and amplify the leadership of farmers and eaters who use their choices and their voices to shape a more just and regenerative local food and farm system. Our statewide community unites to educate policymakers and form a powerful voice that has a seat at every table where decisions are made. They focus heavily on community organizing and working directly with farmers that are energized to use their voice and choice on local food and farm issues.

Members of Illinois Stewardship Alliance work on a number of policy issues– including everything from changing cottage food law and small farm and business regulations at the state level, to combating corporate control of the food system, anti-monopoly reform, and climate resilience at the federal level.

The Alliance believes in building leadership among farmers and members to be their own voices on the issues that matter. Instead of speaking on their behalf, they work with their members to help them understand and navigate the democratic process, and develop the skills they need to work together and make an impact. They strongly believe that farmers should have a seat at every table where decisions are made and we are working to help lay that foundation to ensure they have the ability to share their voice.

Illinois Stewardship Alliance

