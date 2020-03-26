Virtual CI Stage: Rick Monroe

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re checking in with Nashville music artist, Rick Monroe, to see how musicians across the country are dealing with being quarantined.

Rick Monroe is a country music singer/songwriter and road warrior who enjoys bringing his music directly to the people. A Monster Energy Drink sponsored artist who’s now poised to share the expanded sonic palette found deep within the grooves of his most fully realized album to date, Smoke Out the Window, which cracked the lid on its release on September 21, 2018.

Stay tuned for NEW music from Rick Monroe in April, but catch a sneak peek at that new music March 26, 2020 as he live streams a concert on Facebook at 8pm! For the live stream, connect via Facebook HERE.