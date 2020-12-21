Virtual Christmas show with Little Theatre on the Square

Sullivan, Ill. (WCIA)

Normally we do live professional theatre but with Covid 19 we had to change things up and are doing our first virtual Christmas show. It’s all online 50 plus little theatre alumni performing together from their living rooms

We are constantly saying are those people all local performers? While 1 or two may be, the majority come from all over the United States and this show they are filing themselves from their homes to sing for you.

We are the only professional non profit theatre between Chicago and St. Louis.

Our virtual Christmas card is available to stream from now through January 1, 2021.

The Little Theatre On The Square

16 E Harrison St, Sullivan IL. 61951