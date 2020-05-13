Virtual book clubs keep adults reading at Decatur Public Library

Though you can’t go inside a library right now, there are plenty of ways to enjoy books and the many other services libraries offer. In fact, the Decatur Public Library currently has book clubs and book suggestions for everything from baking to graphic novels to television show finales.

Today Alissa Henkel, Head of Programs, Resources and Services at the Decatur Public Library, also joined us to recommend two new titles: The Starless Sea and The Man from the Train.

For more details on the ongoing book clubs, digital book displays, and other virtual reading events visit the Decatur Public Library on Facebook or via their website.