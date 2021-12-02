Virginia Theatre celebrates 100th anniversary with stage play “The Bat”

On December 28, 1921, the front doors of the Virginia Theatre were opened to the public for the very first time. That evening, before a sold-out house, the Virginia proudly presented a touring production of the stage play The Bat. And now, on the Virginia’s 100th Anniversary, producer Jeff Goldberg has combined talents with director John Stuff to bring that very same stage play back.

THE BAT: A Comedy/Mystery in Two Acts

December 28-30 at the Virginia Theatre, downtown Champaign

Tuesday, December 28, 20217:00 PM

Wednesday, December 29, 20217:00 PM

Thursday, December 30, 20217:00 PM

For tickets or more information, visit The Virginia Theatre online.