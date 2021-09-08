Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Virginia Theatre 100th Anniversary Season:

OPENING NIGHT COMMUNITY EVENT









SAT, SEPT 25

5PM DOORS OPEN • 7PM FILM STARTS

FREE ADMISSION FOR ALL (NO TICKET REQUIRED)

Sponsored by The News-Gazette and The Silent Film Society of Chicago. Support by John-Paul Buzard Pipe Organ Works.

Featuring:

• Street vendors

• Historic tours

• Pop-up performances in the street and inside the theatre

• Free concessions

• Historic artifact display

• Pre-screening sing-a-long with the Virginia’s historic glass slides

And starring a special News-Gazette Film Series screening of: STEAMBOAT BILL JR. (1928), featuring JAY WARREN, Wurlitzer Pipe Organ.

EVENT 2

BOZ SCAGGS:

Out of The Blues Tour 2021

SAT, OCT 2 • 7:30PM

TICKETS AT THEVIRGINIA.ORG

It’s appropriate that Boz Scaggs’ latest album is Out of the Blues, since the blues is what sparked his five-decade musical career. After first spending several years as a journeyman musician around Madison, WI, and Austin, TX, a young Boz Scaggs spent time traveling Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, eventually settling in Stockholm where he recorded the album Boz.

Returning to the U.S. in ‘67, Mr. Scaggs joined the Steve Miller Band before launching his solo career with 1968’s seminal Boz Scaggs. He continued to mine a personalized mix of rock, blues and R&B influences, along with a signature style on influential ‘70s albums like Moments, Boz Scaggs & Band, My Time, Slow Dancer, and 1976’s Silk Degrees. The latter record became a massive commercial breakthrough, remaining on the album charts for 115 weeks. It spawned three Top 40 hit singles: “It’s Over”, “Lido Shuffle”, and the Grammy-winning “Lowdown”.

EVENT 3

An Evening with:

RENEE ELISE GOLDSBERRY

SAT, NOV 6 • 7:30PM

TICKETS AT THEVIRGINIA.ORG

Join actress and singer Renee Elise Goldsberry at the Virginia for an intimate evening of jazz, R&B, soul, Broadway tunes, and much more! Ms. Goldsberry has received the Tony Award, Grammy Award, Drama Desk Award, and Lucille Lortel Award for her performances both off and on Broadway in the musical phenomenon Hamilton, in which she originated the role of Angelica Schuyler.

Since winning the Tony Award, Ms. Goldsberry has appeared in Baz Luhrmann’s ‘The Get Down’ for Netflix and shot the title role for HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks’ opposite Oprah Winfrey. She is currently starring in the Netflix series ‘Altered Carbon’.

Prior to Hamilton, Renee’s appearances on stage include her Outer Critics Circle Award nominated performance opposite Frances McDormand in the play Good People, as well as the original stage version of The Color Purple. She made her Broadway debut in The Lion King and was the last “Mimi” in Rent. Her off-Broadway appearances have included several Shakespeare productions for the Public Theater’s New York Shakespeare Festival, where Hamilton originated. Her television appearances include her recurring roles on ‘The Good Wife’, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ and ‘The Following’.

On film, she appeared most recently in ‘Sisters’ with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and in ‘Every Secret Thing’ with Diane Lane and Elizabeth Banks.