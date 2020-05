Two months without a haircut is a long time. Especially when your hair grows fast and you work in television. So, Tim enlisted the help of his friends at The Vintage Edge Barber Shop–Patrick and Kayla–to talk him through cutting his own hair via Zoom. And this is what happened…

Though they have to remain closed until the state is re-opened, please visit The Vintage Edge Barbershop on Facebook or contact them by phone at 217-530-9609.