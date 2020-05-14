Videos on Demand: “Deerskin” and “Driveways”

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Though they both start with the letter “D,” the two movies Chuck and Pam are reviewing this week couldn’t be more different. Here to review “Deerskin” and “Driveways” are film critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski.

Deerskin

A man’s (Jean Dujardin) obsession with his designer deerskin jacket causes him to blow his life savings and turn to crime. Writer/director Quentin Dupieux’s dark comedy is a consistently entertaining film that delves into the fragility of the male psyche, driven by Dujardin’s fierce performance as a man grabbing at straws as his world falls apart. His descent into madness is comic at first but Dupieux gradually shifts gears, taking the film into the realm of horror, winking at the audience the entire time. The tone is reminiscent of Yorgos Lanthimos’ (“The Lobster,” “The Favourite”) work and is not for everyone. However, for those looking for something smart and off-beat, this will fill the bill. 4 Stars. Not Rated. 77 minutes (Starts 5/15)

Driveways

A lonesome boy (Lucas Jay) accompanies his mother (Hong Chau) on a trip to clean out his late aunt’s house, and ends up forming an unexpected friendship with the retiree (Brian Dennehy) who lives next door. Modest and filled with good intentions, director Andrew Ahn manages to avoid most of the clichés attached to a tale such as this, wisely instructing his cast to underplay key moments to great effect. Dennehy’s final performance is a memorable one and while the ending is abrupt and far from satisfying, the sentiment of the film helps us for forgive it its shortcomings. 3 Stars. Not Rated. 83 minutes (Starts 5/15)

