Veterinary technician opportunities available at University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital

School is back in session at the University of Illinois and students are already busy at the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

We're learning what it's like to be a veterinary technician at a busy referral and teaching hospital and good news…they will soon be hiring!











Kim Byrne, also a longtime vet tech at the college who has worked for years with the Zoological Medicine service. Kim has actually been promoted to practice manager of our new(ish) Veterinary Medicine South Clinic, but she still likes to help out with zoo med patients as needed.

Jenny Byrd has been a veterinary technician at the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital for 24 years. She’s here today to give us a behind-the-scenes look at what it is like to work at a large referral hospital and to spread the word that veterinary technicians are always in demand at the university.

We currently employ 106 certified veterinary technicians, and we have 25 positions coming open. So we’re hiring and there are lots of opportunities!

There is a career ladder, so you can move up over time as well as become established and a critical component in multiple specialties, of which there are about 20. So, technicians can become knowledgeable of expertise in areas of emergency medicine, exotics, cardiology, radiology, equine and many many more.

We are a teaching hospital, so we are very involved in educating veterinary technician students, veterinary students, and other professionals. Many of our technicians have lectured at the national level, published articles, as well accomplished many other notable achievements.

Kim Byrne:

I have been a Veterinary Technician for over 18 years, 17 years which have been at the U of I VTH. My experience has varied throughout my career. I currently work in the Zoo Med department at the South Clinic and have also worked closely with the Wildlife Medical Clinic. The Zoo Med service sees client-owned animals as well as provides nursing care for several local zoos. The variety of species that I am able to work with makes every day fun and exciting. I can see a bird or lizard in the morning, then a penguin, wallaby, or Great-Horned owl in the afternoon. Our doctors see routine wellness appointments as well as provide nursing care to emergency and critical care cases.

Every day is different, and that is what I love about veterinary medicine at the teaching hospital. I enjoy working with technicians from different services to help provide great care and experiences for the client and patient. The collaboration and team effort from faculty and staff makes the hospital a wonderful place to work. I also love working with and teaching the veterinary students that come through on 4th year rotation.