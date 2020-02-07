Vet Med Hackathon to introduce human-centered design thinking

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Veterinarians are integrating design thinking into their training and practice.

Second-year veterinary student, Julie Klein, and Jake Fava, design strategist at Siebel Center for Design, join us with details on why the vet college is partnering with the Siebel Center for Design on campus to introduce “human-centered design thinking” into problem-solving in the veterinary arena with a Hackathon.

At this event students from across the University of Illinois campus—not just veterinary students—will form teams to compete for the best solutions to the problem of anxiety in dogs.

Design thinking is a way to approach any sort of problem.

In 2018, the first Vet Med/Siebel Center Hackathon, which looked at cats and inappropriate elimination (going outside the box), was held. At the end of the day, a group of Illinois computer science students took home the grand prize for designing a mobile application called “MeowApp!” which had a platform that would ask cat owners questions to help diagnose the problem, and included a machine-learning algorithm which gathered data from strategically-placed cameras to monitor cats’ household elimination habits and a well-thought-out business model.

