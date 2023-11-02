Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

We are thrilled to introduce Vermilion Community Restoration (VCR), a unification of the shelters, ministries, and thrift store previously under Danville Rescue Mission. This new brand pays homage to our founders and embodies our vision for wider service and restoration in Vermilion County.

“At Vermilion Community Restoration, our mission goes beyond simply rescuing. We strive to be a guiding light for all communities in Vermilion County, bringing restoration and hope. To achieve this, we need the support of those communities who recognize the value of our services. By expanding throughout Vermilion County, we can make an even greater impact,” explains Sandy Duncan, Board President.

We are profoundly grateful for the legacy gifts and donations that fuel our mission. This growing support signifies our community’s faith in our transformative work and has been fundamental to our accomplishments. We eagerly anticipate continuing a joint journey towards a brighter future for Vermilion County.

Under the leadership of Directors Felix Velazquez and Christine Cooper, VCR will continue to provide essential services through our Men’s Shelter and Women and Children’s Shelter. Our programs aim to meet immediate needs, foster spiritual growth, and unlock the potential for positive change through life skills development.

Our New Life Discipleship Program remains an integral part of our work, offering a comprehensive faith-based residential plan to support individuals transitioning back into their community. This program blends real-world education with a wealth of community resources, covering areas from employment and housing services to addiction recovery and counseling.

Managed by Sherri Mikalik, our Thrift Store continues to be a significant revenue source. Community donations and consistent sales growth have been instrumental in its success. The store offers a range of affordable new and gently used goods.

As part of our commitment to the community, we are expanding our daily meal service through the Community Kitchen initiative. We invite churches, groups, and individuals to join us in this endeavor to reinforce community bonds and provide essential help.

Vermilion Community Restoration thrives on the dedication of our volunteers. We welcome individuals and groups to join us. To learn more or apply, visit VCRRocks.org.

About Vermilion Community Restoration

Vermilion Community Restoration is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the homeless population and providing comprehensive support to those in need throughout Vermilion County. Learn more at VCRRocks.org.